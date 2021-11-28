Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.