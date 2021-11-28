Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. Camden National reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,597,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.