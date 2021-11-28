Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $53.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GABC stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 37,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

