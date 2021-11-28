Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $132.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $638.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.32 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $666.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 1,489,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

