Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. 1,174,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

