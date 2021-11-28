Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 582,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

