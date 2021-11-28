Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 544,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

