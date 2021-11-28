Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

