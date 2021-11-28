Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. State Street Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.