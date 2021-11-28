Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 967,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,369. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

