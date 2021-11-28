Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

BC opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

