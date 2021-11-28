Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 150,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,612. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

