Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.75. 1,061,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

