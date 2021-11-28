Zacks: Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

