Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 718,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,942. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

