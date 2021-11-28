Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

