Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

