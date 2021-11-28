Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.40.

RY stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

