Zacks Investment Research Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

ROAD stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

