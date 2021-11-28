Zacks Investment Research Lowers Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

