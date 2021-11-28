Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYLA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

AYLA stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.