Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. CureVac has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth $10,656,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.