Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,617 shares of company stock valued at $823,497 and have sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

