Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

