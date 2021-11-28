ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,736.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $68.60 million and $9,736.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

