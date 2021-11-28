Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 39,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.83 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

