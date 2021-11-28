ZKSwap Market Cap Hits $132.80 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $132.80 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

