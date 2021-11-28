Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

ZTS traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.32. 976,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.62. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.