Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 4,268.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,709 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Zomedica worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 241.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 154,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 447,236 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.47. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 250,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

