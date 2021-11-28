ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.91

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.91 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 47,681 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The firm has a market cap of £110.00 million and a PE ratio of -32.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.91.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

