ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.85 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.