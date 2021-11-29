-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $1.35 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 124,654 shares of company stock worth $234,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

