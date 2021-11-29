-$0.15 EPS Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNMR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
