-$0.15 EPS Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

