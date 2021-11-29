$0.18 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 93.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

