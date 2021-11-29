$0.22 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.