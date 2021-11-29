-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.29). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

