$0.29 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WSC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 94,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,460. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $246,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 186.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.