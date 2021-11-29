$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AJX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

