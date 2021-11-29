-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,784. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

