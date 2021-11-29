$0.53 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

