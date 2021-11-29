$0.77 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

