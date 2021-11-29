0x (ZRX) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $990.49 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00232177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

