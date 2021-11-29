$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

