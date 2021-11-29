$10.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.27 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. 9,552,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,657. The company has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

