$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.