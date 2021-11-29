$102.14 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $102.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.04 million and the lowest is $96.06 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $33.28. 940,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

