114,510 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

