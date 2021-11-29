131,760 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. iShares MSCI China A ETF comprises about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

CNYA traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,201 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

