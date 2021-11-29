135,000 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $43,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,060. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.25. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.