$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the highest is $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. 340,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 182.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 142.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

